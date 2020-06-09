A couple weeks ago, Barcelona’s historically awesome Primavera Sound music festival announced the initial lineup for its 2021 edition. The lineup contained quite a few holdovers from the coronavirus-cancelled 2020 version of the fest — Pavement, Bikini Kill, Bad Bunny, the Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, the National, and so on — as well as newly added names like Tame Impala, FKA twigs, Gorillaz, and Jamie xx. We’re still 358 days from the 2021 event, but Primavera has gone ahead and finalized the lineup, in addition to sharing the daily performer breakdown.

Highlights among the 54 new additions since the last lineup update: Kim Gordon, Khruangbin, Kurt Vile, slowthai, Lingua Ignota, Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Evian Christ, Martha, Beach Bunny, Otoboke Beaver, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (who I can’t seem to find on the poster but are listed in a press release). Tickets purchased for 2020 can still be used for 2021. If you have a one-day ticket for 2020 you can transfer it to a different day for 2021. New daily tickets go on sale this Thursday, 6/11 at 11AM local time. Full festival tickets are on sale now, though the price goes up from €165 to €195 on Thursday. The Primavera site has all the info.

Primavera Sound 2021 is scheduled for June 2-6, 2021 at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona. It sure would be nice to go, assuming the world hasn’t burned down by then.