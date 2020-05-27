Primavera Sound Announces Initial 2021 Lineup

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, arguably the best music festival in the world, had assembled a typically astounding lineup for 2020 before COVID came calling. But like pretty much every large public gathering in the world, Primavera 2020 was cancelled, pushing back the fest’s 20th anniversary celebration to its 21st year. Now, about a week before the 2020 event was set kick off, we’re already getting the lineup for next year’s Primavera, which is set to run from June 2-6, 2021.

Primavera Sound 2021 will feature quite a few holdovers from the doomed 2020 lineup including the reunited Pavement, Bikini Kill, the Strokes, Bad Bunny, the National, Tyler, The Creator, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Beck, Brockhampton, Earl Sweatshirt, Caribou, Yo La Tengo, King Krule, 100 gecs, Dinosaur Jr., Caroline Polachek, Chromatics, Bauhaus, Jenny Hval, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Rina Sawayama, DIIV, Koffee, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Fontaines D.C., Jehnny Beth, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Lightning Bolt, Helado Negro, Jawbox, Black Midi, Hannah Diamond, Rapsody, Les Savy Fav, Jessica Pratt, Big Freedia, Shellac, Ela Minus, Desire, Abbath, Joan Shelley, Boy Harsher, Shame, Mabel, Black Lips, Faye Webster, Cigarettes After Sex, Carolina Durante, Young Dolph, Kano, and Leon Vynehall.

They’re joined by some new names including Tame Impala, FKA twigs, Gorillaz, the Jesus And Mary Chain (performing Darklands), Jamie xx, Napalm Death, Charli XCX, Mica Levi, Autechre, Jorja Smith, IDLES, DJ Shadow, Mariah The Scientist, Nina Kravitz, Tim Burgess, and Metronomy. The fest intends to announce more names sometime in the next 371 days. (Yes, this festival is still 371 days away.) All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival are valid for the 2021 edition; ticketholders are supposed to receive an email today explaining the transfer procedure that will go live next Wednesday, June 3. New tickets for the 2021 fest go on sale the same day. Get more info at the Primavera site.

I really hope the global health situation is favorable toward gargantuan music festivals by June 2021!