Primavera Sound 2020 Lineup

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival always has a pretty stacked lineup. This year, Primavera is celebrating its 20th anniversary. And surprise surprise, once again, it’s got a pretty stacked lineup.

We’ve got — *deep breath* — Lana Del Rey, Pavement reuniting, Bauhaus, Bikini Kill, Jawbox, Young Thug, the Strokes, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Brockhampton, the National, Tyler, The Creator, 100 gecs, Massive Attack, the Jesus And Mary Chain, Yo La Tengo, Earl Sweatshirt, Bad Bunny, Dinosaur Jr., Kim Gordon, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, Bill Callahan, Floating Points, Kurt Vile, Black Midi, Fontaines DC, Caribou, Iggy Pop, King Krule, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Chromatics, Mavis Staples, Weyes Blood, DIIV, Metronomy, Pile, Squarepusher, the Caretaker, Caroline Polachek, Maggie Rogers, Kim Petras, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Jessica Pratt, Lightning Bolt, Sudan Archives, Helado Negro, Black Lips, Hannah Diamond, Big Freedia, Otoboke Beaver, Little Simz, King Princess, Napalm Death, Mica Levi, Jamila Woods, Jehnny Beth, and Brittany Howard … and that’s still just barely scratching the surface.

A grand total of 211 artists from 35 different countries will converge on Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum from 6/3-7. Tickets will be on sale here starting tomorrow. Watch the announcement video below and check out the full lineup via the poster above.