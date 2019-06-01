Pavement Playing Only 2020 Reunion Shows At Primavera Barcelona & Porto

Just last week, Stephen Malkmus conceded that another Pavement reunion is “realistic.” And now, it’s already confirmed: The iconic ’90s indie rock band are reuniting for two shows at the Primavera Sound Festivals in Barcelona and Porto, Spain next year. And those will be the only two shows they play all year.

The news was announced during this year’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Moments before Rosalía performed her headlining set, all 17 stages of the Parc del Fòrum fell silent and the screens went dark. Then the iconic “ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh” refrain from Pavement’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain started playing, and the surprise was revealed.

Pavement: only two worldwide shows in 2020. Primavera Sound Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound Porto. pic.twitter.com/NsDIu812Ud — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 1, 2019

Also, Pusha-T was there:

Confirmed : Pusha T watched the Pavement Prima Vera 2020 announcement on site …#so I’m glad it’s happening — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) June 1, 2019

Pusha T Soaking it in 🖖🏿 pic.twitter.com/RKGlr26EX4 — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) June 1, 2019

Pavement went on a reunion tour in 2010 after originally disbanding in 1999. These shows will be their first performances in a decade.