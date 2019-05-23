Stephen Malkmus co-founded the hugely influential indie rock band Pavement with Scott Kannberg in 1989. They broke up a decade later and reunited for a tour in 2010. Two years ago, in an interview with the Italian podcast Radio Cittá Del Capo, Kannberg mentioned the possibility of the band getting back together in 2019 to celebrate Pavement’s 30th anniversary.

On the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Malkmus describes the chances of another reunion as “realistic.” He says, “Anything’s possible…if there’s interest, you know, that’s always a factor. If people are really psyched about it, I’d be psyched about it too. So we’ll see.”

A few months ago, Malkmus released a solo electronic album called Groove Denied, following last year’s Sparkle Hard. Matador Records originally shelved the electronic project, which he had been working on for 13 years. Kannberg released his new Spiral Stairs album, We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized, back in March. Pavement’s fifth and final album, Terror Twilight, came out in 1999.

Read our 2018 interview with Stephen Malkmus here.