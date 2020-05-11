Primavera Sound 2020 Cancelled

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival, one of the world’s best-loved music festivals, was initially scheduled to go down in June. This was going to be the festival’s 20th anniversary, and it had a stacked lineup that included people like Pavement, Lana Del Rey, Bauhaus, Bikini Kill, the Strokes, the National, Bad Bunny, Beck, Young Thug, and Tyler, The Creator. When the pandemic hit, organizers announced that they were rescheduling the festival, and that it would now go down in late August. But as it’s increasingly apparent that COVID-19 will still be a public health crisis in the months ahead, the Primavera Sound organizers have announced that the 2020 festival is cancelled.

Instead, Primavera Sound will celebrate its 20th anniversary on its actual 21st anniversary. Primavera will return next year, over the weekend of 6/2-6. Organizers are planning to announce the first artists for next year’s festival in June, and they’ll also outline the process for refunds. In a press release, they say, “All purchased tickets will be valid for the dates in 2021 and will include special benefits to express our gratitude for our audience’s loyalty and those who wish to can get a refund.” They’re also planning a “virtual edition” of Primavera Pro, the annual music-business meetup, in July.

There had been talk of Primavera festivals in London and Los Angeles, but plans for the London festival were called off last year, and you probably shouldn’t hold your breath on the LA one.