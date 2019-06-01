Primavera Sound Announces Los Angeles Festival

According to just about everyone who’s ever been, Primavera Sound is one of the best-booked festivals in the world. A stacked lineup of artists including Erykah Badu, Future, Interpol, Tame Impala, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Solange, J Balvin, and Rosalía are all performing in Barcelona this weekend. And next year, a lineup like that might be coming to America.

After teasing two new locations for 2020 in addition to Barcelona and the more recently launched Porto, Portugal, and Benidorm, Spain festivals, Primavera Sound has officially announced that its first ever US event will be taking place in Los Angeles next year. Co-produced by Live Nation, Primavera Sound Los Angeles will be held 9/19-20 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, and it’ll coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original fest.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” says Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors, in a statement. “Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colourful and welcoming. And with this, to give something new to the city, to show a new side and new possibilities to be built and harvested together. So it’s a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles.”

“Primavera Sound is an inspiring tastemaker festival and we’re thrilled to be working with their Barcelona team in bringing it to Los Angeles next year,” adds Brian Smith, SVP of Los Angeles Booking at Live Nation. “The festival is a forward-thinking exploration of music and culture, and it will offer a unique and powerful experience to connect with fans.”

The lineup and ticketing information will be announced in the coming months. A limited amount of early bird tickets will be released on Friday, 6/7 at 8AM PST.