Primavera Sound Backs Out Of Plans For 2020 London Edition

Organizers for Primavera Sound have backed out of plans to host its first-ever festival in London in 2020, Billboard has confirmed.

According to industry trade site IQ Mag, which first reported the news, the unannounced Primavera London event was being planned for Broadwick Live’s 10,000-capacity Drumsheds venue at Meridian Water in the northern London city of Enfield in June, scheduled between the festival property’s Portugal (June 11-12, 2020) and Los Angeles (Sept. 19-20, 2020) dates.

Organizers reportedly could not get a permit granted for the site soon enough to put on an event of their standards. But that doesn’t mean the event is done for good, just most likely postponed a year.

“They [organizers] want it to be as perfect as possible,” a source tells IQ. “They could organize it for next year, but now the feeling is it’s better to wait until 2021.”

Since the Barcelona festival’s 2019 edition (May 27-June 3), Primavera Sounds’s website has teased two new festivals for 2020 with blurry images of two new locations. What appeared to be a fuzzy image of the Hollywood sign on the festival’s was confirmed to be a placeholder for Primavera Sound Los Angeles. In June, Primavera Sound announced the Los Angeles festival for Sept. 19-20, 2020 in partnership with Live Nation.

A blurry image of what appears to be the London Eye still lingers with question marks in place of dates and location.

