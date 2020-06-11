These are dark, nervous times, and they call for dark, nervous music. Tricky, the Bristol trip-hop pioneer, has been making dark, nervous music for decades. In the past year, Tricky has been quietly busy, publishing the memoir Hell Is Round The Corner and releasing the 20.20 EP. Today, Tricky is announcing that he’s got a new LP called Fall To Pieces later this fall.

Fall To Pieces is an album built on trauma. While Tricky was making the LP, he was mourning the death of his 24-year-old daughter Mazy Mina Topley-Bird. Tricky recorded Fall To Pieces in his Berlin apartment over a few months in late 2019. A couple of songs feature the Danish artist Oh Land, but most of the album was recorded in collaboration with the Polish singer Marta Złakowska, who Tricky recruited as a live collaborator one night a few years ago in Krakow. Tricky needed a female singer, and the promoter suggested a local bartender. Złakowska has been touring with Tricky since.

First single “Fall Please” is a short, jittery, pulsing song that features vocals from Złakowska. In a press release, Tricky compares the song to go-go, but its itchy percussion reminds me more of Afrobeat. Below, listen to “Fall Please” and check out the Fall To Pieces tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thinking Of”

02 “Close Now”

03 “Running Off”

04 “I’m In The Doorway”

05 “Hate This Pain”

06 “Chills Me To The Bone”

07 “Fall Please”

08 “Take Me Shopping”

09 “Like A Stone”

10 “Throws Me Around”

11 “Vietnam”

Fall To Pieces is out 9/4 on Tricky’s own False Idols label.