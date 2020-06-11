Kero Kero Bonito Wrote A Jingle For The PlayStation 5 Game Bugsnax

Sony had a big reveal event today for the PlayStation 5. In addition to detailing their next-generation hardware, they unveiled the opening slate of video games that will launch with the console when it’s released this coming holiday season.

One of those games is something called Bugsnax, which features a ton of food being turned into life-like characters. The game’s trailer is soundtracked by a new jingle called “It’s Bugsnax!” by Kero Kero Bonito, who bring their cutesy charm to what looks like an already very cute game.

Check out the trailer and the isolated KKB jingle below.