John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

The late, great John Prine was honored with a star-studded tribute special on Thursday night featuring contributions from Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Kurt Vile, Sturgill Simpson, and many more. Shortly after it ended, the Prine family released the last song that John Prine had ever recorded. It’s called “I Remember Everything” — it was produced by Dave Cobb and co-written with frequent collaborator Pat McLaughlin.

“I’ve been down this road before/ I remember every tree/ Every single blade of grass/ Holds a special place for me,” Prine sings on it. “And I remember every town/ And every hotel room/ And every song I ever sang/ On a guitar out of tune.”

Listen below.