Stream City Girls’ New Album City On Lock Feat. Doja Cat, Lil Baby, & More

City Girls’ new album City On Lock leaked last night. At first, the Miami rap duo seemed pretty pissed, with Yung Miami posting things like “I’m so fuckin mad ppl are so fucking evil,” “Ion trust nobody,” and “disgusted” on social media. But then they apparently decided to just lean into the skid and officially release the album for real.

City On Lock is City Girls’ first new album since JT was released from prison for credit card fraud late last year. It features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, and Lil Durk. Stream it and watch the music video for “Jobs” below.