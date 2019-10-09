City Girls’ JT Released From Prison, Shares “JT First Day Out”

There’s a recent but proud rap tradition — one that, as far as I can tell, Gucci Mane started in 2009 — of rappers getting out of prison and then immediately recording and releasing songs called “First Day Out.” A couple of years ago, the Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley blew up largely thanks to his own “First Day Out.” And yesterday, JT, one half of the Miami rap duo City Girls, came home from prison. So last night, she came out with her own “First Day Out.”

JT was on the fast track last year, especially after City Girls appeared on Drake’s monster single “In My Feelings.” But only about a week after “In My Feelings” hit #1, JT started a two-year federal prison sentence for credit card fraud. When she was away, Yung Miami, JT’s now-hugely-pregnant City Girls partner, kept the group in the public eye. The duo releasing the album Girl Code, completed before JT’s prison sentence started, late last year. The Girl Code track “Act Up” became a total anthem, even in JT’s absence.

Yesterday, Yung Miami jumped on Instagram and announced, “YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME!” And last night, JT announced her grand return by releasing her song “JT First Day Out.” (It’s credited as a City Girls track, but it’s JT solo.) “JT First Day Out” follows the same dramatic template as Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmare (Intro).” Producer Twysted Genius’ swirling strings give way to a thundering beat while JT talks about what it’s like to go to prison when you’re just in process of getting famous: “Went in the same day Drake dropped ‘In My Feelings’ / I was in prison on my bunk, really in my feelings.”

Mostly, though, JT remians defiant snarler on the song: “I been a real bitch way before the fed case / Yung Miami held me down, that’s a bitch ace / And if a bitch try her, it’s a cold case / Get your ass snatched up like my new waist,” “I wish I would let one of you hoes try me / I’ll be back in khakis, blue shoes, walking through R&D.” She also sneers at a rumor that a prison guard got her pregnant, which is a new one on me. Hear “JT First Day Out” below.

“JT First Day Out” is out now on the streaming services.