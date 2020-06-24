Tonight, Seattle bands and musicians like Sleater-Kinney, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, the Head And The Heart, Macklemore, and Sir Mix-A-Lot — where’s Lil Mosey? — played a virtual benefit concert for All In WA to raise money for Washington state’s COVID-19 relief effort. (The show was originally supposed to air on 6/10, but was rescheduled out of respect for the Black Lives Matter protests.) And Pearl Jam are headlining.

Pearl Jam recently released Gigaton, their first album in seven years, and they were supposed to go on a big arena tour in support of it. Obviously, the pandemic threw a bit of a wrench in those plans.

So tonight’s concert was their first public performance in two years, and below you can watch them run through “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” from their separate homes, the first time they’ve played a track from Gigaton live. Mike McCready wore some blacklight paint, Eddie Vedder’s daughters were backup dancers, and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (who was supposed to open Pearl Jam’s tour) was a surprise guest.

A recording of the full concert will be available on Amazon Prime.