Secret’s out: Secret Machines will return this summer with their first album in 12 years.

Upon releasing some new tracks back in 2010, the proggy space-rock cult favorites teased an LP called The Moth, The Lizard And The Secret Machines. This is not that. The group’s fourth full-length is instead titled Awake In The Brain Chamber and built from songs they began crafting after shelving the Moth sessions. The group is now a duo featuring Brandon Curtis and drummer Josh Garza; guitarist Phil Karnats, who replaced Brandon’s brother Benjamin Curtis when he left to focus on School Of Seven Bells, is no longer involved.

In a statement, Curtis explains that his brother gave notes on this material and appeared on several tracks before dying of cancer in late 2013:

This album has been through many versions and incarnations. I began writing these songs soon after we decided to shelve ‘The Moth’ record. I remember feeling alone and lost, and I think the songs have that in their dna. I started sharing some of the early versions with Benjamin who gave me notes as well as encouragement. I am sure that without his influence these songs would never have seen the light of day. I continued to produce and develop the tracks, ultimately recording some demos in and around 2011 – 12. My brother was diagnosed with cancer in January of 2013. While he was receiving chemotherapy he helped oversee and co-produce the initial mix of the songs. I can still hear his voice offering recommendations and insight into the way the songs should be presented. After his death, I continued to pursue the project, playing a couple of shows under the Cosmicide moniker. As it happens one of these shows was attended by Josh who agreed to join Cosmicide onstage to perform a Secret Machines song. I suppose it was then that the idea had its genesis — reworking the tracks with Josh to make a Secret Machines album. As we began to go through the songs Josh and I were careful to retain whatever influence Benjamin had on the songs as a sort of living tribute to him. His fingerprints are all over the songs and I know that Josh and I both feel very fortunate to have had this opportunity to work with him again, albeit posthumously. I know we are both very proud to present this as the first Secret Machines music in over a decade.

Our first preview of Awake In The Brain Chamber is synth-powered lead single “Talos’ Corpse.” It’s about wanting to give up but pressing on, and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “3,4,5, Let’s Stay Alive”

02 “Dreaming Is Alright”

03 “Talos’ Corpse”

04 “Everything’s Under”

05 “Everything Starts”

06 “Angel Come”

07 “A New Disaster”

08 “So Far Down”

Awake In The Brain Chamber is out in August.