Spoon Announce Slay On Cue Reissue Series

Last year, Spoon got their own greatest hits collection, and this year they’re getting an extensive reissue series. It kicks off on 7/24 when Matador Records will put out their 1996 debut album Telephono and the 1997 EP Soft Effects on vinyl for the first time since their original release. (The pair were re-issued on CD by Merge in 2006.)

Also available are worldwide reissues of A Series Of Sneaks, Girls Can Tell, Kill The Moonlight, and Transference — all those albums have been recut from their original masters and are available for pre-order. “Some of these albums haven’t been available on vinyl or CD in years, and in some places they never actually came out,” Britt Daniel said in a press release.

There will also be a fan-curated compilation album called All The Weird Kids Up Front (Mas Rolas Chidas) that will be released as part of Record Story Day on 8/29.

The band are also sharing a remastered video for the Kill The Moonlight track “Small Stakes.” Check that out below.

