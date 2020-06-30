Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album The Ascension

Sufjan Stevens makes music all the time. Earlier this year, for instance, Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams collaborated on an ambient instrumental LP called Aporia. But Stevens does not make proper studio albums — albums full of proper Sufjan Stevens songs — often enough. The last real Sufjan Stevens album, the fragile and magnificent Carrie & Lowell, came out more than five years ago. So it’s great to be able to report that Stevens will release the Carrie & Lowell follow-up soon. The new Stevens album is called The Ascension, and it’s coming out this fall.

As of right now, we don’t know much about The Ascension. Stevens hasn’t shared any information about how the album might sound, or about who his collaborators might be. But the album will feature 15 new songs, including a 12-and-a-half minute closer called “America.” “America” will also be the album’s first single. Stevens will release it on Friday.

Stevens has helpfully shared the tracklist for The Ascension, along with the tracks’ running times. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse” (5:19)

02 “Run Away With Me” (4:07)

03 “Video Game” (4:16)

04 “Lamentations” (3:42)

05 “Tell Me You Love Me” (4:22)

06 “Die Happy” (5:47)

07 “Ativan” (6:32)

08 “Ursa Major” (3:43)

09 “Landslide” (5:04)

10 “Gilgamesh” (3:50)

11 “Death Star” (4:04)

12 “Goodbye To All That” (3:48)

13 “Sugar” (7:37)

14 “The Ascension” (5:56)

15 “America” (12:30)

The Ascension is out 9/25 on Stevens’ Asthmatic Kitty label.