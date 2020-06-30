Disclosure – “My High” (Feat. Aminé & slowthai)

Last month, the brother producer duo Disclosure announced a new album, ENERGY, the proper follow-up to their 2015 album Caracal. It features a stacked guest list, with appearances from Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres, Common, Kelis, Kehlani, Syd, and more. It also has a track called “My High” which features Aminé and slowthai and is being released today.

“We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate,” Disclosure said in a press release. “Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai.”

“My High” is energetic and frantic, and it comes with a music video directed by Simon Cahn. Check it out below.

ENERGY is out 8/28.