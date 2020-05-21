Disclosure – “ENERGY”

In February, Disclosure released five tracks over the course of five days and packaged them into a new EP called Ecstasy. But, as it turns out, that was just the precursor to a whole new album: ENERGY, the duo’s third LP and first proper full-length since their 2015 sophomore effort Caracal.

ENERGY will be out at the end of August and features guest spots from rappers Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres, Aminé, Slowthai, and Common alongside Kelis, Fatoumata Diawara, Kehlani and Syd, and Cameroonian musician Blick Bassy. It also features another sample of Eric Thomas, the same hip-hop preacher from “When A Fire Starts To Burn.”

Today, along with the announcement of ENERGY, Disclosure brothers Guy and Howard Larence have shared its lead single and title track. “ENERGY” the track pairs the aforementioned Eric Thomas sample with a rhythm from an album of Brazilian library music. Listen and watch the music video from Glenn Michael and Christo of Kid Studio below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “WATCH YOUR STEP”

02 “LAVENDER”

03 “MY HIGH”

04 “WHO KNEW?”

05 “DOUHA”

06 “FRACTAL (INTERLUDE)”

07 “CE N’EST PAS”

08 “ENERGY”

09 “THINKING ‘BOUT YOU (INTERLUDE)”

10 “BIRTHDAY”

11 “REVERIE”

ENERGY is out 8/28 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.