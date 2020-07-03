Osees – “Blood On Your Boots”

John Dwyer, leader of the California garage-rock institution variously named Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, OCS, etc., has been busy with his Bent Arcana side project lately. But now he’s returned to his main gig for a new track under the name Osees, a new permutation that he debuted with last year’s The 12″ Synth experiment.

New Osees song “Blood On Your Boots,” as Counterzine reports, is the opening track on the Girlsville benefit compilation Be Gay, Do Crime!, intended to raise money for Prism Health in Portland, Oregon. It’s a breakneck punk-rock assault augmented by whirring electronics, and you can listen to it below.