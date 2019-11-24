John Dwyer’s many-named project Thee Oh Sees is back with a new 12″ called The 12″ Synth, which was announced a few days ago via a pre-order page and is now available to listen to in full. Its two sides are called “Infinite Columns” and “Regards To The Monolith,” and the instrumental stretches out for a whole 40 minutes. Dwyer is releasing it under the name Osees.

This release is unrelated to the recently announced 8-track box set that will collect 12 of the band’s albums on 40-year-old stereo 8-track cartridges. It’s the group’s first new material since their double LP Face Stabber, which came out in August.

Listen below.