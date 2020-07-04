DaBaby Performing In Decatur Tonight As Georgia Sees Record COVID-19 Surge

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has essentially shut down live music in America, with most artists forgoing performing for now and a few attempting new socially distanced alternatives. But a few artists have been controversially forging ahead with normal concert experiences. For instance, last weekend country singer Chase Rice put on a show in Tennessee with no social distancing implemented in the audience and not a face mask in sight. After facing severe criticism from his peers, Rice said he will focus on safety going forward but has no plans to discontinue his tour.

It seems Rice is not the only musician set on playing concerts, COVID-19 be damned. An Atlanta area music club appears to be relaunching this weekend with a 4th of July party headlined by DaBaby and a second concert Sunday night featuring MoneyBagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. According to an Eventbrite listing, the Decatur, Georgia venue formerly known as Club Atlanta is reopening under the name Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Both of the parties are being promoted by J Hart Productions.

Unlike the Chase Rice concert, this weekend’s shows at least have some safety measures in place. MyDjDre, the coordinator of the event, tells TMZ that the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge is only allowing 40% of the max capacity of 4000 into the club and will require face masks at all times in addition to temperature checks and health screening questions at the door. Much of the venue will be sectioned off and only four people will be allowed onstage at a time.

Promoter Jonathan Hart says that at least 20 percent of the concert proceeds will go to his Atlanta nonprofit Athlete Youth Success Institute, which teaches underprivileged kids to play tennis. Still, given that Georgia set a new state record of 3500 new confirmed COVID cases yesterday, some might argue that this is not the time to gather large groups of people indoors. If this turns into a superspreading event, Blame It On Baby?