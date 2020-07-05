Axl Rose Fights With Surgeon General On Twitter, Says He’s Obligated To Speak Up About Politics

Axl Rose has become increasingly outspoken about politics since the 2016 election of Donald Trump. In recent months, the Guns N’ Roses leader has beefed with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Twitter and commissioned some anti-Trump merchandise.

Over the weekend, Rose got into it with Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Twitter. Adams went on The Today Show right before the start of the 4th Of July weekend and refused to say that citizens should avoid crowds during the holiday. Rose took to Twitter to call Adams a “coward” and a “POS” through a multiple choice question, and Adams himself responded to Rose by asking him to share a video encouraging people to wear face coverings.

Rose responded: “U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV.”

Shortly after that interaction, Rose posted a longer statement to his Twitter account defending his right to speak up about politics. “In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.),” he wrote.

Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 3, 2020

Awesome! n’ thanks! U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV.🙁🇺🇸 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 4, 2020

My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret. I’m not (cont) https://t.co/vXSKO5lVBt — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 5, 2020

Here’s Rose’s full statement: