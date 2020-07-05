Axl Rose Fights With Surgeon General On Twitter, Says He’s Obligated To Speak Up About Politics

Axl Rose has become increasingly outspoken about politics since the 2016 election of Donald Trump. In recent months, the Guns N’ Roses leader has beefed with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Twitter and commissioned some anti-Trump merchandise.
Over the weekend, Rose got into it with Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Twitter. Adams went on The Today Show right before the start of the 4th Of July weekend and refused to say that citizens should avoid crowds during the holiday. Rose took to Twitter to call Adams a “coward” and a “POS” through a multiple choice question, and Adams himself responded to Rose by asking him to share a video encouraging people to wear face coverings.
Rose responded: “U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV.”
Shortly after that interaction, Rose posted a longer statement to his Twitter account defending his right to speak up about politics. “In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.),” he wrote.
Here’s Rose’s full statement:
My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret. I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues.
In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree.
So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.