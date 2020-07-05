DaBaby’s 4th Of July Concert Didn’t Look All That Socially Distant

DaBaby’s 4th Of July concert went ahead as planned last night. The event took place at the relaunched Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur, GA, outside of Atlanta. Despite public assurances that safety measures were in place and that the event would require attendees to wear face masks at all times, footage from the concert doesn’t look all that socially distant.

Mask use in the audience looks sporadic at best, judging by the videos. An event coordinator told TMZ that only three people would be allowed on stage with DaBaby while performing and that they would enter the stage from a side entrance to avoid crowd contact. They also said that the club would be limited to 40% capacity.

The same venue has another concert planned for tonight (6/5) with Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and Lil Marlo.

Videos and photos from the event are below. Coronavirus cases in Georgia continue to rise at record rates.