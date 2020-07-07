Neil Young Shares Another Open Letter To Donald Trump

Neil Young has been trying to get Donald Trump to stop playing his music at his rallies for a while now. Since becoming an American citizen at the beginning of this year, he has become increasingly more public about his disdain for Trump. He published an open letter on his Neil Young Archives site back in February calling the President “a disgrace to my country.”

He’s just published another open letter after Trump played two of his songs at a Mount Rushmore rally over the weekend. At the time, he responded to videos from the event on Twitter with things like “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me” and he expands on that in his new letter.

“Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on twitter,” he wrote. “Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives.”

Read his full letter below.

Dear Mr. President Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on twitter. I did notice that you played my music at your latest rally in Dakota despite my previous requests. Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives. With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America. I suggest you listen to my song “Lookin’ For A Leader 2020,” available on my website, neilyoungarchives.com as part of a work I recently completed with my wife- “The Porch Episode,” as I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally. With respect for your office,

Neil Young

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

Neil Young updated his own 2006 track “Looking For A Leader” in the most recent episode of his ongoing Fireside Sessions videos.