Beck Got A Khruangbin Remix For His 50th Birthday Today

It’s Beck’s 50th birthday today — happy birthday, Beck — and he’s been gifted with a new remix from Khruangbin, the Texas band who just put out their new album Mordechai a few weeks back. The remix was supposed to be included on a 7″ for Record Store Day 2020, but since RSD is getting spread out along three dates (the 7″ isn’t physically scheduled to come out until October now), Beck got a little birthday gift instead.

Khruangbin applied their psych-rock haze to “No Distraction,” a track off Beck’s Colors. A song from his most recent album, Hyperspace, “Uneventful Days,” got a St. Vincent remix earlier this year.

Check it out below.

Beck’s Midnite Vultures turned 20 last year.