Record Store Day Postponed Again, Spread Out To Three Dates

Record Store Day, which was originally scheduled for 4/18, has already been postponed once until June due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, as Pitchfork reports, it’s been postponed again and spread out across three separate dates of “RSD Drops” on 8/29, 9/26, and 10/24, with record stores receiving a different bundle of exclusive releases on each drop date.

According to a statement, the point of the rolling drops is “bringing revenue to the stores, as well as to the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work.” The tiered system “gives the largest number of stores a chance to participate in the strangest Record Store Day ever, following their local mandates, and using the guidance of government and scientific experts to make these RSD Drop dates socially responsible as possible.”

A new version of the previously announced list of releases, detailing what will be available on which dates, will be announced on 6/1. Record Store Day’s Black Friday event is also still scheduled for 11/27.