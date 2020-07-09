Stream My Morning Jacket’s New Album The Waterfall II

Monday night, Louisville rock explorers My Morning Jacket teased a sequel to their 2015 album The Waterfall. Tuesday morning, the band confirmed that The Waterfall II — a whole new LP culled from the same sessions that yielded the original — would be out this week. Now it’s Thursday night, and the entire second Waterfall is spilling out into the world all at once. Starting at 9PM ET, the new album is premiering via a live listening party on YouTube before its official release at midnight.

My Morning Jacket’s Waterfall sessions took place in Stinson Beach, California in a setting Jim James compares to “living on our own little moon.” The result is an especially chill iteration of the band, one that leans heavily into their ’70s inspirations but still revs up into loud rock ‘n’ roll climaxes from time to time. The Waterfall II spans 10 tracks, including 2016 single “Magic Bullet” and “Feel You,” the track they previewed in Monday’s teaser. It’s a rich and rewarding collection, about which we’ll have much more to say tomorrow.

Until then, no more spinning our wheels: Here’s The Waterfall II for the first time.

The Waterfall II is out now on ATO.