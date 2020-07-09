Lomelda – “Wonder”

Lomelda have a new album on the way. Today, the Band To Watch is announcing Hannah, the follow-up to last year’s M For Empathy, Her last album was released all at once and recorded entirely during a weekend trip back to her hometown in Texas — she’s now based in Los Angeles — but new one is a little more worked over. In fact, project leader Hannah Read apparently recorded it three different times before feeling like it was ready to be released.

Today, she’s sharing lead single “Wonder,” a hypnotic and forceful song that returns the project to the more muscular arrangements of 2017’s Thx, Read’s expressive voice pushing the track to an explosive conclusion. “When you get it give it all you got, you said,” she sings, all her words being mashed up into one thought.

“Wonder is about working hard,” Read said of the song. “It is my most fun song to play. And I got to play drums on it, so it’s my favorite Lom song forever. May it motivate you to move and smash like it does me.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kisses”

02 “Hannah Sun”

03 “Sing For Stranger”

04 “Wonder”

05 “Polyurethane”

06 “Reach”

07 “It’s Lomelda”

08 “Stranger Sat By Me”

09 “It’s Infinite”

10 “Hannah Happiest”

11 “Both Mode”

12 “Big Shot”

13 “Tommy Dread”

14 “Hannah Please”

Hannah is out 9/4 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.