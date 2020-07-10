Kid Cudi & Eminem – “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady”

Kid Cudi and Eminem have teamed up for a new collaboration called “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” a combination of the two rappers’ alter egos. Cudi announced the track earlier this week with a video from his daughter, and he shared the single’s comic book-inspired artwork soon after.

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi released a new single, “Leader Of The Delinquents,” ostensibly a preview of his upcoming seventh album Entergalactic. He also made it to #1 with his Travis Scott collab “The Scotts.” Em released a new album, Music To Be Murdered By, at the very beginning of the year.

Listen to “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” below.