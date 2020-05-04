Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Hit #1 With “The Scotts”

America has a new #1 single. The Thursday before last, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi released “The Scotts,” their new collaboration, which they debuted as part of an event in the video game Fortnite. This little bit of publicity-generating theater was evidently successful, as Billboard reports that “The Scotts” is the newest #1 single on the Hot 100.

“The Scotts” replaces the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which itself first ascended to #1 at the end of March, when it deposed Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” a long-running champion. Since then, “Blinding Lights” and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” have both had stints at #1. “The Scotts,” like “Toosie Slide” before it, enters the chart at the very top.

“The Scotts” is Travis Scott’s third #1 single; he’s previously topped the charts with “Sicko Mode” and “Highest In The Room.” It’s the first-ever #1 for Kid Cudi, and it’s Kid Cudi’s first time in the top 10 of the Hot 100 in more than a decade — since his 2008 rave-rap anthem “Day ‘N’ Nite” peaked at #3. Kid Cudi helped pioneer the moody, morose sing-rap currently dominating the charts, so if nothing else, it’s nice to see the guy get his due.