Austalian psych-rock wildmen King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have shared a song called “Honey,” their first new material since last year’s thrash metal album Infest The Rats’ Nest. Well, sort of new. “I wrote this song a couple of years ago,” says King Gizz frontman Stu Mackenzie. “It’s nice to have it out in the world.” The track is a pastoral psychedelic groove with some microtonal guitar a la Flying Microtonal Banana, and you can listen to it below.

Honey is on YouTube! Shot at sunset during the apocalypse with a reeeeeeal long lens. I wrote this song a couple of years ago. It’s nice to have it out in the world ❤️ Stu

Xoxox 🎥 @phchttps://t.co/4knz7pM3os — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) July 14, 2020