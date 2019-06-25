King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently announced their second album of 2019, Infest The Rats’ Nest, following April’s Fishing For Fishies. This will be the Melbourne psych-rock outfit’s 15th album in the past seven years. They dropped five just last year.

So far, they’ve released heavy-hitting singles “Self-Immolate” and “Planet B.” Today, they continue to lean into their new thrash metal direction with “Organ Farmer.” The song comes with a John Angus Stewart-directed music video. In it, the band rave and destroy a car under blacklight and neon. Watch below.

Infest The Rats’ Nest is out 8/16 via Flightless/ATO.