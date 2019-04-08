At the end of this month, Australian psych-rockers King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard will put out their new album, Fishing For Fishies. We’ve already heard the sci-fi stomper “Cyboogie,” the album’s title track, and the bluesy “Boogieman Sam.” Today, they try their hand at metal with a new single, “Planet B,” and its accompanying music video.

The new song is curiously absent from the forthcoming album’s track list, so there could be a another album on the way. “Planet B” relies on gruff vocals, shredding guitars, and thundering drums.

The video begins with the band on an empty rural highway, barking like dogs and wearing matching neon orange getups. They dance, run around, and laugh maniacally. A man drives in and shoots all of them before setting their bodies on fire.

Last year, King Gizzard released five full studio albums. Check out their new song “Planet B” below.

Fishing For Fishies is 4/26 on ATO Records/Fontana North.