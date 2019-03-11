King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Fishing For Fishies” Video

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released five new albums in 2017. Now, the Aussie psych-rockers are gearing up to release their latest, Fishing For Fishies. They’ve already shared its goofy lead single “Cyboogie,” which was made our Best Songs Of The Week and Best Videos Of The Week lists when it came out. Now, we hear its title track. The jammy Americana-influenced song comes with a Jason Galea-directed music video that shows the band, as the name suggests, fishing for fishies, floating through a cartoon world. Watch and listen below.

Fishing For Fishies is out 4/26 via ATO Records/Fontana North.