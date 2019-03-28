King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Boogieman Sam”

Back in 2017, Australian psychedelic-rock wildmen King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard pulled off the impossible. At the beginning of the year, they promised to release five studio albums before the year was over. And by the end of the year, they’d fulfilled their promise. Even more impressive: All of those albums were, at the very least, worth hearing! A couple of them were downright great! Next month, the Lizard Wizard will release another album, one called Fishing For Fishies. As far as we know, it’s the only album that they intend to release in 2019, so you know it’s going to be good.

We’ve already posted the monstrous “Cyboogie” and the album’s title track, and now the band has shared another song, a bugged-out choogle called “Boogieman Sam.” The song sounds a bit like laid-back ’70s rock — it has definite Allman Brothers Band DNA in its groove and its harmonica honks — but it’s also full of weird pinging sounds and massive, ungainly drums. It’s a windows-down classic-rock-radio jam heard through a DMT filter.

Of the new album, frontman Stu Mackenzie says, “We tried to make a blues record. A blues-boogie-shuffle-kinda-thing, but the songs kept fighting it — or maybe it was us fighting them.” You can hear those blues and that struggle at work on “Boogieman Sam.” Check it out below.

Fishing For Fishies is 4/26 on ATO Records/Fontana North.