Jim E-Stack – “Note To Self” (Feat. Empress Of)

Jim E-Stack has been putting in the work over the last decade, bouncing around between different cities — he’s called San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and now Los Angeles home — and building up a résumé that includes credits with HAIM, Bon Iver, Charli XCX, Rostam, and more. He put out two one-off tracks last year, “Good Enough” and “A Man Can’t Know What It’s Like To Be A Mother,” and today he’s back with a new song called “Note To Self,” a collaboration with Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez.

The two of them previously worked together on “U Give It Up,” a track from this year’s I’m Your Empress Of, and he also had a hand in the Perfume Genius rework of “When I’m With You.” “Note To Self” is dark and shuffling, with light peeking in at the corners.

“It’s like this voice in your head, like some Goddess from above, that’s giving you self-encouragement,” Jim-E Stack said in a statement. “It’s okay to feel down, but embrace it because ultimately that gives way to moving forward and progress… There is hope in the sense that we can change things in the world.”

Check it out below.