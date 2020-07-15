Watch Angel Olsen & Hand Habits Cover Tom Petty’s “Walls”

Last night, Angel Olsen streamed the second edition of her Cosmic Stream show series, which was filmed at the Masonic Temple in Asheville. Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy was on hand as a special guest, and the two of them performed a duet of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Walls,” which was released on their soundtrack for the 1996 film She’s The One.

It’s a great rendition of the track, slow and haunting and Olsen and Duffy’s voices sound magnificent together, and it’s a great video, shot by frequent Olsen collaborator Ashley Connor against a painterly backdrop. Olsen previously covered the Hand Habits song “wildfire.”

The whole Cosmic Stream show is still available through Noonchorus until tomorrow (7/16).

Check it out below.