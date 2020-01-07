Angel Olsen – “wildfire” (Hand Habits Cover)

A couple months ago, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy announced the release of a covers EP featuring a handful of different variations on their song “wildfire,” which appears on placeholder, one of the best albums of 2019. At the time, we got to hear Lomelda’s take on the track, and now that the project has been fully funded via Bandcamp — all proceeds go toward the Amazon Conservations Association — we get to hear the whole EP in full.

Among the covers is a “wildifre” cover by Angel Olsen, who was behind another one of the best albums from last year. Also included are covers from Tara Jane O’Neil, John Andrews & the Yawns, and Kacey Johansing. Listen to the Olsen’s take and the full EP below.

<a href="http://handhabits.bandcamp.com/album/wildfire-covers" target="_blank">wildfire covers by Angel Olsen</a>

<a href="http://handhabits.bandcamp.com/album/wildfire-covers" target="_blank">wildfire covers by Hand Habits and friends</a>

The wildfire covers EP is out now.