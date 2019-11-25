Lomelda – “wildfire” (Hand Habits Cover)

Meg Duffy released their excellent sophomore album as Hand Habits, placeholder, earlier this year. Today, Duffy is announcing a new project: a covers EP featuring a handful of different variations on their song “wildfire,” which was inspired by California’s recent string of destructive wildfires. The EP will feature covers of the track by Angel Olsen, Lomelda, Kacey Johansing, Tara Jane O’Neil, and John Andrews & the Yawns. Proceeds from the EP will go to the Amazon Conservation Association.

Listen to Lomelda — who released an album of her own this year, M For Empathy — cover “wildfire” and read on for Duffy’s full statement about the EP below.

Being a touring musician 8 months out of the year, you are exposed to a lot of varying degrees of climate change effects in a short period of time. From the gasoline that’s used to fuel touring vehicles, to the massive amount of plastic waste at the end of every show, to the carbon emissions released into the air by all the travel, it’s often not the most environmentally conscious career. I wanted to contribute, even if in a small way, to the efforts at work by the people at the Amazon Conservation Association for being dedicated to preserving such a vast and heartbreakingly crucial part of our ecosystem that has been threatened by wildfires, deforestation, and the effects of climate change. I believe that writing and performing music can be a healing force, used for good, and not always for capitalizing on emotions and commodifying a personality or lifestyle. People need to be able to relate to each other, in times of joy, and especially in times of sorrow or struggle. The Wildfire Compilation, in partnership with Bandcamp and Saddle Creek, will be donating all of it’s funds raised to the ACA in hopes to lend a helping hand to those on the front lines of fighting climate change in places that may seem inaccessible to those of us unable to travel at length. I chose 5 artists, Tara Jane O’Neil, Lomelda, John Andrews, Angel Olsen, and Kacey Johansing to interpret and cover my song “wildfire” that I wrote during the California Wildfires in 2017. All of these artists are dear friends and have all taught me a lot about the complexity of emotions in music.

More information about the EP is available here.