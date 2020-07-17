DJ Khaled & Drake – “Popstar” & “Greece”

Earlier this week, the inescapable DJ Khaled announced his twelfth studio album, Khaled Khaled, his follow-up to last year’s Father Of Asahd. Today, he’s releasing two singles from it that both feature his frequent collaborator Drake, who has been in on the DJ Khaled game since the start, popping up tracks of his here and there since 2010. These two new ones are called “Popstar” and “Greece.”

Khaled previewed the tracks as such: “SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE

WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!” And just in case you might think “Greece” is an also-ran for being announced second: “I DONT DO SIDE A AND SIDE B With WTB X OVO ITS SIDE A AND SIDE A.”

Listen to both of them below.

Khaled Khaled is out later this year.