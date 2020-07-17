Ruston Kelly – “Pressure”

Heart-wrecking Nashville singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly is about to follow up his 2018 debut Dying Star with the the new album Shape & Destroy, which once again finds him getting into heavy subjects like sobriety and past trauma. And although he and Kacey Musgraves recently announced that they are getting divorced, she sings backup vocals on the LP.

We’ve already heard two songs from Shape & Destroy, “Rubber” and “Radio Cloud.” Today, Kelly is back with another new one called “Pressure,” a very pretty acoustic sigh of resignation. “Feeling comes, then it goes/ I’m thinking fast, moving slow/ Wish I could then I don’t/ I probably will but I hope I won’t,” Kelly sings. “Give into the pressure/ All the pressure.” Listen below.

Shape & Destroy is out 8/28 on Rounder Records.