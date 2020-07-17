Multiple Reports Allege Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion

This much is clear: Someone shot Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion outside a Hollywood Hills home early Sunday morning, and the altercation led to Toronto rapper Tory Lanez’s arrest on felony weapons charges. Wednesday, when Megan revealed that she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and grateful to be alive, she suggested the shooting was an intentional effort to harm her but did not name any names. Now multiple reports suggest that the alleged shooter was Tory Lanez.

Billboard, Page Six, and TMZ have all spoken to anonymous sources claiming Tory (real name Daystar Peterson) opened fire on Megan (real name Megan Pete) following an argument inside his chauffeur-driven SUV. According to these reports, when Megan and her friend Kelsey Nicole were attempting to get out of the vehicle, Tory shot Megan in the foot. In video footage obtained by TMZ, Megan can be seen emerging from the SUV with blood on her feet. The LAPD reportedly pulled over and arrested Tory moments after the incident.

According to Page Six’s source, “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.” In a post obtained by The Shade Room, Kelsey Nicole confirmed she was present but said she was not the shooter: “I WASN’T the one with a gun and would never do something like that.” In a since-deleted tweet, one of Megan’s producers, Lil Ju Made The Beat, wrote, “I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullshit story.”

The LAPD is not offering comment on whether they’ve obtained footage of the shooting or whether Tory is a suspect. Although he was arrested for having a gun in his car, he may avoid facing charges for the shooting due to witnesses not cooperating with police. Tory was released Thursday after posting $35,000 for bail. He is expected to claim the shooting was an accident.