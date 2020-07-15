Megan Thee Stallion Recovering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds: “I’m Incredibly Grateful To Be Alive”

The details were few and far between: TMZ reported Monday that Toronto sing-rapper Tory Lanez had been arrested on concealed weapons charges after an altercation involving gunshots in an SUV outside a Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of Sunday morning. Furthermore, rising Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion — whose “Savage” remix with Beyoncé recently hit #1 — was present at the scene, and police listed her as a “victim” in the incident. Earlier that night, both rappers had appeared on Instagram Live with Kylie Jenner during a party at what appeared to be Jenner’s home in LA’s Holmby Hills neighborhood.

In the days since there’s been a lot of speculation about what went down, which led Megan to issue a statement today providing further details. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on Instagram. She further explained that she was not arrested and that police transported her to the hospital, where surgery was performed to remove the bullets. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

In a caption, Megan added, “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.” What her statement does not explain is who did the shooting, which has caused “WHO SHOT MEG” to trend on Twitter. Read the full text of her statement below.