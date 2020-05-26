Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé’s “Savage” Remix Is The #1 Song In America

In recent weeks, the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 has been a hot potato, with a big and flashy new record storming in every week to seize the title. Drama has ensued. Last week, the Justin Bieber/Ariana Grande duet “Stuck With U” debuted at #1, incurring the wrath of Tekashi 6ix9ine, who furiously claimed that their label had bought them the #1 spot and that his comeback single “Gooba” was the rightful chart-topper. The week before that, two superstar remixes did battle, with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix edging out Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s update of Megan’s “Savage.” That was the first-ever #1 for both Doja Cat and (amazingly) Nicki Minaj, and things have been going great for Doja Cat since then.

Today, we have a new #1 song. Billboard reports that Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s great “Savage” remix, which has been lingering in the top five since it dropped, has climbed to #1. Compared to all the big, noisy debuts we’ve seen in recent weeks, this almost counts as a long, organic climb to the top. The “Savage” remix, it turns out, has staying power.

This is the first-ever #1 single for Megan Thee Stallion. Before this, her highest-charting single was the 2019 Nicki Minaj/Ty Dolla $ign collab “Hot Girl Summer,” which peaked at #11. It’s not the first #1 single for Beyoncé. The last time Beyoncé was on the #1 song in America was 2017, when she showed up on a remix of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and pushed that song to the top. But as a lead artist, Beyoncé hasn’t had a #1 single since 2008, when “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” topped the chart. Beyoncé now has seven #1 hits as a solo artist, as well as four with Destiny’s Child.