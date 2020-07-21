H.C. McEntire – “Final Bow”

Next month, H.C. McEntire is releasing her sophomore solo album, Eno Axis, the follow-up to 2018’s LIONHEART. Last month, we got its lead single “Time, On Fire,” and today she’s sharing “Final Bow” from it, an evocative character portrait of someone who is “slinging bottles of gin” and “in the alley now smoking cigarettes.” “Mirror glass and her hair styled high/ In a gilded gown and tired eyes,” McEntire sings. “Fixed on the face of who’s looking back/ Winged lashes under ashen lids.”

“This song is about consumption — the commodification of female sexuality, the inescapable struggle to present honest art within a capitalistic structure that applauds vanity and constant accessibility over mental health and self-care,” McEntire said of the track.

It comes with a video directed by Andrew Synowiez and Marie Garlock. Watch and listen below.

Eno Axis is out 8/21 via Merge Records.