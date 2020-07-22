Uniform – “Dispatches From The Gutter”

Last month, the New York hardcore band Uniform announced a new album, Shame, the follow-up to 2018’s The Long Walk. They shared “Delco” from it at the time and today they’re back with another single called “Dispatches From The Gutter,” a furious and fast one that comes attached to an intense, eye-catching video of a bunch of people setting themselves on fire and lead singer Michael Berdan giving quite the performance.

“The video was approached as a documented mass sigil informed by the historical and philosophical concept of self-immolation, performed under the lunar eclipse of Independence Day,” the video’s director Jacqueline Castel wrote in a statement. “Participants were asked to bring personal offerings to burn, and were given a directive to write down their intentions for the future, which were attached with accelerants to an effigy that was later cremated. It was a symbolic act of releasing what we wish to abandon, and an invocation of what we wish to rebuild.”

Check it out below.

Shame is out 9/11 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.