J. Cole – “The Climb Back” & “Lion King On Ice”

Fresh off of his recent single “Snow On Tha Bluff” and its attendant unnecessary quasi-beef with Noname, J. Cole is back with more new music. Cole has been working on and teasing his upcoming album The Fall Off for a couple of years now, and today he’s finally sharing the first two tracks from it. Cole produced “The Climb Back” himself, while “Lion King On Ice” was co-produced alongside T-Minus and Jetson. “No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing,” Cole explained on Twitter. Listen to both songs below.

The Climb Back – produced by me.

Lion King on Ice – produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson. First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing. ❤️ 🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️ x 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b7h0fowVPp — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 21, 2020