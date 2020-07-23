J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, & Tainy – “Un Día (One Day)”

J Balvin has been steadily rolling out videos from his Colores album since last year, but today he has one for a wholly new song not on the LP. It’s got a hell of a guest list, too.

“Un Día (One Day)” features a hook from Dua Lipa, fresh off her own recent album Future Nostalgia (and even fresher off stoking some geopolitical controversy). It also has a verse from frequent Balvin collaborator Bad Bunny, who dropped two albums of his own this spring, and urbano superproducer Tainy, another longtime Balvin associate.

Together they’ve assembled a midtempo reggaeton pop-crossover ballad of sorts, the sort of attempted Event Song I’d expect to hear in ad campaigns, inspirational montages, and heavy Top 40 radio rotation. Directed by Stillz, the music video stars Money Heist actress Úrsula Corberó. Watch below.