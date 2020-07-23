Big Boi Talks About Having Dinner With Kate Bush, Teases Possible Collaboration

Ever since the high OutKast era, Big Boi has been vocal about his love of the reclusive British art-rock great Kate Bush. He’s been bringing Bush up in interviews for years, naming her as a dream collaborator. Big Boi even showed up in a BBC Kate Bush documentary in 2014. And today, Big Boi is being coy about the possibility that he might have finally done something with Bush.

Back in 2014, Bush played a 22-date residency in London — her first live shows in 35 years. Big Boi flew to London to see one of those shows. Three years later, Big Boi and Kate Bush went out to dinner together. Big Boi tweeted about that when it happened. In a new interview, he tells the story.

Big Boi and his longtime Dungeon Family collaborator Sleepy Brown have a new project called The Big Sleepover coming sometime soon; they’ve already shared the single “Can’t Sleep.” The two of them recently did a remote interview with SiriusXM Volume. As Yahoo points out, Big Boi talks about getting into Bush in eighth grade and tells the story of meeting her:

It was wonderful, Before The Dawn. It was super dope to go, and just to see the songs play out onstage, the theatrics and everything. At the end of the show, she invited me and my wife back to the dressing room to have a glass of wine. Not long after that, we hooked up and went to dinner. Just me and her had a sit-down for a couple hours. She introduced me to Armagnac — I don’t know, it’s a almond cognac or something like that? We threw some back. We had a good old time, man. She’s really a sweet lady.

Asked if he’d been trying to track Bush down for a while, Big Boi simply says, “Stay tuned.”